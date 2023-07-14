Turkey, Iraq discuss bilateral relations and economic cooperation

Shafaq News / In a phone call on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani engaged in a discussion regarding the bilateral relations between their respective countries and explored avenues for further strengthening them.

The media office of Prime Minister Al-Sudani released a statement affirming his commitment to building regional and international partnerships that contribute to the economic development of both fraternal and friendly nations. The prime minister emphasized the importance of these alliances in tackling challenges and cementing security and stability in the region.

President Erdogan expressed Turkey's inclination to expand cooperation with Iraq during the conversation, affirming the readiness of Turkey and Turkish companies to participate in the Development Road project. Erdogan stressed the significance of seizing this economic opportunity to enhance exchange and communication between the two friendly nations, while benefiting all peoples of the region.

Last May, the capital city of Baghdad hosted a conference to announce the initial launch of the strategic "Development Road" project. The conference was attended by transportation ministers and representatives from ten regional countries.

The project aims to establish a railway and a high-speed road to transport goods from the Grand Faw Port in southern Iraq to the Turkish border and onward to Europe. The estimated cost of the project is $17 billion.