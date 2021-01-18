Turkey’ Defense Minister arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad

Shafaq News / Turkey’ Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of Staff Yaşar Güler arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad for an official visit.

The two Turkish officials are set to meet the Iraq’ President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Minister of Defence Juma Inad.

It is noteworthy that the Turkish troops are deployed in Iraq and have frequently launched air strikes artillery fire and ground operations in Kurdistan targeting PKK fighters which it designated it a terrorist organization.

Baghdad delivered turkey several protest notes against the repeated attacks on the Iraqi territories, and summoned the Turkish ambassador more than one but it continued its military operations without any consideration.