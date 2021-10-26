Tueller: the October elections were the most peaceful electoral process that ever took place in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The US ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Tueller, expressed his country's desire to expedite the formation of the new Iraqi government.

Tueller said on the sidelines of the Middle East Conference held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, "our responsibility is to provide security and stability for Iraq," noting, "America believes in the need to continue cooperation with this country."

He stressed that Iraq is suffering from different sectors, including electricity, education, and the environment, pointing out that the US is ready to support these sectors.

Tueller said that the formation of a new government should be expedited and made according to the election results.

Regarding the legislative elections, the US ambassador said, "These elections and their preparations were technically successful", noting that they were "the best and most peaceful electoral process that took place in Iraq."

"We want to form an Iraqi government peacefully, without any interference. The government should not be formed based on violence", pointing that the decision to form the government belongs to the Iraqi people.