Tueller announces the transition to a "new phase" of the US forces' mission in Iraq

Shafaq News / The US ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Tueller, announced the transition to a "new phase" of the US forces' mission in Iraq.

In a statement marking the third anniversary of the victory over ISIS, Tueller said, "Today, the 10th of December, marks the third anniversary of the defeat of ISIS in the region, and liberating more than 8 million Iraqis and Syrians who were living under its control."

"We congratulate the Iraqi security forces that, along with the United States and its other partners in the coalition, have made exceptional progress in reducing the capabilities of ISIS, and ensuring its permanent defeat, providing an opportunity for stability and prosperity in the liberated areas," Tueller added, "We are moving to the next stage of our mission is in Iraq, where the United States is scaling back its military presence while Iraqi security forces are increasingly taking the lead in the fight against ISIS remnants."

The American ambassador confirmed that the coalition would continue to provide advice and assistance to the Iraqi security forces against ISIS at the request of the Iraqi government, noting, "We will continue to stand with the Iraqi people."