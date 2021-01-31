Report

Truck drivers block the Mosul-Erbil road

Date: 2021-01-31T09:57:16+0000
Shafaq News / A source told Shafaq News agency that dozens of truck drivers have blocked the Mosul-Erbil road today.

The source added that the drivers are protesting against forcing them to park their trucks in a square and paying 5,000 dinars for it.

This square was built after the governor of Nineveh issued a decision to prevent trucks from entering the city from 7 am to 4 pm, to reduce the traffic movement inside the streets of Mosul.

Our correspondent in Nineveh Governorate said that the protesting drivers demanded establishing a public square where they can park their trucks without being charged.

