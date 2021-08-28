Tripartite Summit on the sidelines of the Baghdad conference

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, sources reported that an Emirati-Egyptian-Qatari summit, sponsored by Iraq, was held.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi President held a tripartite summit today with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the Emir of Qatar Hamad bin Tamim, and the Prime Minister of the Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid on the sidelines of the Conference.

The sources disclosed no further details.

Iraq has invited Iran and neighboring countries to a summit in Baghdad with the objective of calming tensions, which have brought them close to open conflict in recent years.

The Summit will discuss the war in Yemen, Lebanon's collapse, and a regional water crisis. It could take a step towards Saudi-Iranian rapprochement even though they have yet to say what representation they will send.

The French President Emmanuel Marcon, whose country is co-organizing the Summit, and delegations from Iran, Kuwait, Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia arrived in Baghdad to participate in the Conference.