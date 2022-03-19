Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Trilateral alliance to be announced prior to the presidential election, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-19T12:44:42+0000
Trilateral alliance to be announced prior to the presidential election, MP says

Shafaq News/ A leading figure of the Sunni Coalition "al-Siyada" on Saturday said that the trilateral coalition will be officially announced prior to the parliamentary session called for electing a president of the republic.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, MP Raad al-Dahlaki said "Saving the Homeland" Coalition that brings together the Sadrist movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and al-Siyada will be announced in an official press conference prior to the parliament session called for electing the new president.

"So far, the foundations of the Coalition are laid. It has an approach and a vision and view for the next government."

The bloc of the firebrand Shiite cleric,Muqtada al-Sadr, already the biggest in the October 10 election, has been mobilizing impetus behind a "National Majority Government", challenging the status quo "consensus governments", the forces of the Shiite Coordination Framework have been lobbying for.

al-Sadr has said he will ally himself with whoever puts Iraq's national interests first. That is an indication that he may exclude some Iran-backed Shiite blocs in favor of parties with cross-sectarian support.

The Sadrist movement, the Sunni al-Siyada alliance, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party joined hands in what became known later as the trilateral alliance.

related

Al-Siyada denounce the continuous attacks on its headquarters 

Date: 2022-02-21 16:19:58
Al-Siyada denounce the continuous attacks on its headquarters 

The trilateral alliance holds a meeting in Baghdad today

Date: 2022-02-27 15:16:31
The trilateral alliance holds a meeting in Baghdad today

Trilateral alliance stressed keenness to form a majority government

Date: 2022-02-27 19:26:47
Trilateral alliance stressed keenness to form a majority government

Abu Mazen to leave al-Siyada and join al-Maliki if he does not secure a spot in the cabinet; source 

Date: 2022-02-28 14:21:04
Abu Mazen to leave al-Siyada and join al-Maliki if he does not secure a spot in the cabinet; source 

Al-Siyada lobbying for a general amnesty bill during parliament session 

Date: 2022-03-05 09:47:09
Al-Siyada lobbying for a general amnesty bill during parliament session 

Al-Siyada coalition to receive six ministries in the next government, source says

Date: 2022-02-01 17:45:54
Al-Siyada coalition to receive six ministries in the next government, source says

Al-Siyada coalition to boycott Monday's parliamentary session

Date: 2022-02-06 18:42:59
Al-Siyada coalition to boycott Monday's parliamentary session

Al-Siyada coalition supports PM al-Kadhimi for a second mandate

Date: 2022-02-08 10:23:00
Al-Siyada coalition supports PM al-Kadhimi for a second mandate