Trilateral alliance to be announced prior to the presidential election, MP says

Shafaq News/ A leading figure of the Sunni Coalition "al-Siyada" on Saturday said that the trilateral coalition will be officially announced prior to the parliamentary session called for electing a president of the republic.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, MP Raad al-Dahlaki said "Saving the Homeland" Coalition that brings together the Sadrist movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and al-Siyada will be announced in an official press conference prior to the parliament session called for electing the new president.

"So far, the foundations of the Coalition are laid. It has an approach and a vision and view for the next government."

The bloc of the firebrand Shiite cleric,Muqtada al-Sadr, already the biggest in the October 10 election, has been mobilizing impetus behind a "National Majority Government", challenging the status quo "consensus governments", the forces of the Shiite Coordination Framework have been lobbying for.

al-Sadr has said he will ally himself with whoever puts Iraq's national interests first. That is an indication that he may exclude some Iran-backed Shiite blocs in favor of parties with cross-sectarian support.

The Sadrist movement, the Sunni al-Siyada alliance, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party joined hands in what became known later as the trilateral alliance.