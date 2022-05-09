Report

Trilateral alliance convenes in Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-09T11:34:03+0000
Trilateral alliance convenes in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Homeland Rescue alliance held a meeting today, Monday, at the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's head, Masoud Barzani.

A political source told Shafaq News agency that Khamis al-Khanjar and Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi attended the meeting (representing al-Siyada coalition), in addition to Ahmad al-Mutairi and Hasan al-Athari (representing the Sadrist movement).

Yesterday, a source from al-Siyada coalition revealed that the Homeland Rescue alliance will meet in Erbil to discuss the current political impasse.

Earlier, the Coordination Framework launched a 9-point initiative, while the Sadrist movement called on independent MPs to ally and form the government.

