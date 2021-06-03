Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Tribal sheikhs and notables in Dhi Qar disown of demonstrators ‘closing official departments

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-03T21:24:06+0000
Tribal sheikhs and notables in Dhi Qar disown of demonstrators ‘closing official departments

Shafaq News/ Tribal sheikhs and notables in Dhi Qar disowned, on Thursday, of closing official departments during demonstrations.

16 sheikhs and notables of the Al Omar clan in Al-Islah district, Dhi Qar governorate disowned of the closure of government departments and institutions in the eastern district of the Governorate.

They also called on clan elders and notables, Dhi Qar Governor Ahmed al-Khafaji and security leaders, to take all necessary measures to implement the law, considering that "silence on such acts is an evidence of involving in creating sedition not only in the district but in all Dhi Qar."

Demonstrators in separate areas of Dhi Qar have been closing government institutions and main roads for days to pressure the authorities to improve public services, especially electricity, and provide job opportunities.

related

Nasiriyah Demonstrators block a highway east of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-09 19:16:09
Nasiriyah Demonstrators block a highway east of Dhi Qar

Demonstrators put iron locks on government departments’ gates in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-30 20:22:04
Demonstrators put iron locks on government departments’ gates in Dhi Qar

Ten officers arrested following the recent events in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-04 16:01:44
Ten officers arrested following the recent events in Dhi Qar

Three protestors injured in an explosion in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-08-21 20:15:23
Three protestors injured in an explosion in Dhi Qar

Al-Gharraf deputy commissioner withdraws his resignation

Date: 2021-04-22 20:23:13
Al-Gharraf deputy commissioner withdraws his resignation

Iraqis head toward the Jordanian borders, stand in solidarity with Palestine

Date: 2021-05-19 16:32:49
Iraqis head toward the Jordanian borders, stand in solidarity with Palestine

Dhi Qar governor to be arrested on charges of corruption and bribery

Date: 2021-04-04 19:10:05
Dhi Qar governor to be arrested on charges of corruption and bribery

Clashes between protestors and law enforcement resumed in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-25 12:55:12
Clashes between protestors and law enforcement resumed in Dhi Qar