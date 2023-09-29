Tribal leader urges Al-Sudani to intervene in Dhi Qar tribal conflict

Shafaq News / Sheikh Jamil Youssef Shubeib Al-Omar, the leader of al-Onar tribe, accused the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) of colluding with the Al-Rumayd tribe, initiating warfare against his own Al-Omar tribe.
In a document obtained by Shafaq News Agency on Friday, Sheikh Al-Omar implored Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Interior Minister Abdul Akhir Al-Shamari to intervene urgently, urging them to deploy security reinforcements from outside the province to enforce law and restore peace in Al-Islaah district.
Sheikh Al-Omar highlighted the highly precarious situation in Al-Islaah, citing the presence of makeshift roadblocks manned by government-affiliated PMF vehicles. He expressed grave concerns, stating that the routes leading to the city center had become perilous.
The conflict escalated following Governor Mohammed Hadi's refusal to issue an order appointing Kifah Al-Asadi as acting district commissioner instead of the ousted Ahmed Al-Rumayd. This decision ignited a fierce tribal conflict between Al-Rumayd and Al-Omar tribes in Al-Islaah, resulting in casualties and injuries on both sides.
Eyewitnesses reported armed members of the Al-Rumayd tribe setting up roadblocks on the Islaah-Nasiriyah road, conducting identity checks targeting Al-Omar tribe members without any apparent law enforcement deterrent.