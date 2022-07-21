Tribal figures intervene to resolve the al-Sadr-al-Maliki crisis

Shafaq News / A number of tribal figures have been attempting to address the growing tension between former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, and the head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

MP of the state of law coalition headed by al-Maliki, Mohammed al-Sahyoud, told Shafaq News agency that the tribal Sheikhs' initiative stressed the need for cooperation, unity, and combatting attempts to ignite strife in the country.

He added that al-Maliki welcomed the initiative and expressed readiness to start a new chapter with al-Sadr.

The tribal sheikhs are currently contacting al-Sadr to know its position on the initiative, al-Sahyoud indicated.

On Monday, al-Sadr, called on the head of the State of Law coalition and former Iraqi Prime Minister, Nouri al-Maliki, to quit politics.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "My death will bring joy for Israel, the U.S., the terrorists, and the corrupt. However, it is surprising that threats are coming from the Dawa Party, affiliated with al-Sadr family, its head, al-Maliki, a Shiite party that claims to prioritize the strength of the doctrine."

The Shiite cleric called on the heads of the blocs allied with al-Maliki, as well as the latter's tribe, to condemn the former PM's recent leaked statements, noting that they must condemn not only accusing him of being a collaborator with Israel and the U.S., but also his attack on the Iraqi security forces, al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF), and inciting a Shiite-Shiite conflict.

"I advise him (al-Maliki) to quit politics and asl for god's forgiveness, or surrender himself and the corrupt to the judicial authorities", he added.

These developments followed a series of leaked recordings, attributed to al-Maliki, appeared, in which he allegedly insults influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF).

For his part, al-Maliki, said that al-Hashd al-Shaabi's (PMF) leaders and members are "a whole nation of Jihadists".

He added, "Fabrications and falsification will never succeed in ruining my relationship with our armed forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi, who are the protectors of the homeland, as well as the country's political process."