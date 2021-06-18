Report

Tribal clash resurge in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-06-18T21:42:44+0000
Tribal clash resurge in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Armed clashes between members from two clans erupted in Dhi Qar and reports about a dead policeman.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that clashes re-emerged in al-Okaika sub-district of Souq al-Shoyoukh district between al-Zargan and Shmeis tribes.

"The security forces attempted to interfere and resolve the conflict, but it failed and retreated," the source said, "the are conflicting reports about a police officer sustaining a gunshot wound."

The conflict roots back to an incident that took place earlier this week in which people were injured and killed due to a dispute over a football match.

