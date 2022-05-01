Tribal Mobilization officer in al-Anbar arrested only a few hours after the Ayn al-Asad attack

Shafaq News/ A commander of the Tribal Mobilization in the western governorate of al-Anbar has been apprehended, another senior officer said early on Sunday.

The leading figure in the Tribal Mobilization, Qatari al-Obaidi, told Shafaq News Agency, "the SWAT force arrested the Tribal Mobilization's commander in al-Heet district in Western al-Anbar, Saddam al-Obaidi, and two members of his personal protection team."

"The force that made the arrest did not reveal the motive," he said, "but I do not believe it has something to do with the rocket attack on the Ayn al-Asad base."

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Saturday evening that two rockets had landed in the vicinity of the Ayn al-Asad base, causing no considerable damage.