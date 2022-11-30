Trial of Hisham al-Hashemi's killer adjourned for the 7th time

Shafaq News/ The trial of Hisham al-Hashemi's murderer has been postponed for the seventh time for technical issues, a judicial source revealed on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the trail was adjourned until December 29 because the case is still under study at the court of cassation.

"The adjournment was for the same cause," the source said, "this is the seventh adjournment."

Al-Hashimi, a security expert on both Sunni and Shia jihadist groups including the Islamic State and Iran-backed groups in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, had been an active speaker for the local and the international media.

He was shot dead by gunmen outside his home in eastern Baghdad on 6 July 2020.

Iraq's former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi vowed to bring al-Hashimi's killers to justice, but after two years of the assassination, the court has yet to make its decision in the trial against Ahmed al-Kinani, a former officer in the Iraqi interior ministry who confessed on Iraqi state media television that he had killed al-Hashimi.

Iraqi social media users alleged that the main perpetrator has been smuggled out of prison and that is the main reason why the court often adjourns the trial sessions.