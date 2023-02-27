Transparency International declares support to al-Sudani's cabinet in combating corruption

Shafaq News/ Transparency International on Monday pledged support for Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's cabinet in its endeavor to establish mechanisms aimed at combating endemic corruption in Iraq.

Prime Minister al-Sudani, according to a readout issued by his bureau, met with representatives of the German association in Baghdad earlier today.

The meeting, attended by the German and EU ambassadors to Iraq, entailed a review of the government's efforts to battle financial and administrative corruption, and the practical measures it implemented toward this objective.

The prime minister underlined the government's unwavering commitment to combating corruption, which stands as a crucial priority of its program.

Al-Sudani also reiterated Iraq's eagerness to benefit from international expertise and Transparency International's proficiency in this domain.

The visiting delegation "emphasized their support for Iraq's efforts to establish effective measures to combat corruption, ensuring progress in this regard."