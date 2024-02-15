Transgender blogger "Simsim" assassinated in Diwaniyah

Shafaq News / A security source reported, on Thursday, that the transgender blogger known as "Simsim" was killed in Diwaniyah province.

The source stated that "Simsim, was 28 years old was killed by unknown assailants with several sharp knife stabs near the mural roundabout in the center of Diwaniyah city.”

The source also said that “the killers escaped to an unidentified location, and the forensic team took the body to complete the legal formalities”.