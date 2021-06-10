Report

Transferring families from al-Hol to Al-Jada’a was forced by the U.S., MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-10T09:54:04+0000
Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense said that the committee will host government officials to discuss transferring families from al-Hol camp to the Iraqi territory, hinting at a role of the U.S. administration in forcing this move through. 

Committee Member, MP Gatah al-Rikabi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "Transferring hundreds of families from the Syrian al-Hol camp to Al-Jada’a camp in the outskirts of Mosul only took place because of pressure exerted by the U.S. administration on the Iraqi government."

"The Iraqi government tried to vindicate itself by establishing training centers and enrolling the families in extensive workshops to ultimately rehabilitate and blend them into the society." 

"The Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense will host officials in the government to discuss the motives of transferring those families, its security repercussions and influence on the National security."

