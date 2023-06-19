Tragic traffic collision claims lives of Iraqi, Iranian pilgrims in Karbala

Shafaq News / Babel Health Department announced on Monday an increase in the death toll of a horrific traffic accident that occurred on the road to Karbala province, which included Iranian pilgrims among the victims.

Mustafa Al-Ali, a spokesperson for the Babylon Health Department, informed Shafaq News Agency, "The casualty count from the traffic accident has reached two fatalities and 33 injured Iraqis, in addition to two fatalities of Iranian nationals and 26 injured individuals."

Earlier today, a security source reported that over 25 people, including Iranian pilgrims to the religious shrines in Iraq, were killed or injured in a road accident on the Ne'maniya Shoumli road towards Karbala province. This incident resulted from a collision between two buses.

(Photos taken by Karrar Jaber)