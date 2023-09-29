Tragic accident turns wedding celebration into mourning in Wasit Governorate

Tragic accident turns wedding celebration into mourning in Wasit Governorate
2023-09-29T17:39:13+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a celebration in Wasit Governorate turned into a funeral after a tragic traffic accident claimed the lives of seven members of a single family, according to a security source.

The accident occurred during a wedding ceremony in the Zubaidiyah area of Wasit Governorate, the source informed Shafaq News Agency.

The collision led to the heartbreaking loss of seven lives, casting a pall over what was supposed to be a joyous occasion.

This tragic incident follows closely on the heels of the Al-Hamdaniya Wedding" disaster, a recent catastrophe that resulted in the loss of over 100 lives and injured more than 150 individuals.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon