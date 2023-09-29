Tragic accident turns wedding celebration into mourning in Wasit Governorate

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a celebration in Wasit Governorate turned into a funeral after a tragic traffic accident claimed the lives of seven members of a single family, according to a security source.

The accident occurred during a wedding ceremony in the Zubaidiyah area of Wasit Governorate, the source informed Shafaq News Agency.

The collision led to the heartbreaking loss of seven lives, casting a pall over what was supposed to be a joyous occasion.

This tragic incident follows closely on the heels of the Al-Hamdaniya Wedding" disaster, a recent catastrophe that resulted in the loss of over 100 lives and injured more than 150 individuals.