Tragic accident turns wedding celebration into mourning in Wasit Governorate
Shafaq News/ On Friday, a celebration in Wasit Governorate turned into a funeral after a tragic traffic accident claimed the lives of seven members of a single family, according to a security source.
The accident occurred during a wedding ceremony in the Zubaidiyah area of Wasit Governorate, the source informed Shafaq News Agency.
The collision led to the heartbreaking loss of seven lives, casting a pall over what was supposed to be a joyous occasion.
This tragic incident follows closely on the heels of the Al-Hamdaniya Wedding" disaster, a recent catastrophe that resulted in the loss of over 100 lives and injured more than 150 individuals.