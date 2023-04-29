Tragic accident involving Iraqi prime minister leaves one dead, one Injured

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani was reportedly involved in a vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a young Iraqi woman on the road leading to Baghdad's international airport on Saturday morning.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the accident took place at 10 a.m., leading to the injury of Heba Mohammed Karim Hussein Al-Rubaie, a 30 years old airport employee, and the untimely demise of Israa Walid Khair Allah Al-Rawi, born 1998.

The security forces promptly arrived at the scene, and an ambulance transported the injured al-Rubaie to Al-Furat Hospital. Meanwhile, the deceased al-Rawi's body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department for examination.

According to the security source, the tragic accident occurred when the convoy carrying the prime minister and interior minister entered the Baghdad International Airport.

Earlier this day, Prime Minister al-Sudani, accompanied by the ministers of interior and transport, visited the Baghdad International Airport to inaugurate the newly constructed road leading to the airport's passenger terminal.