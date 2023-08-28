Tragedy strikes as traffic accident claims lives of Iranian pilgrims on Arbaeen journey

Shafaq News/ A traffic collision on the international highway connecting Dhi Qar and Basra has resulted in the deaths and injuries of Iranian pilgrims en route to the holy city of Karbala for the Arbaeen commemoration.
According to a security source, the accident claimed the lives of 9 Iranian pilgrims, while 33 others sustained injuries, most of whom are in critical condition. Swift response efforts by security and medical teams ensured the prompt transfer of the injured to medical facilities for treatment. The deceased were transferred to forensic medicine for requisite legal procedures.
The incident casts a shadow over the ongoing pilgrimage to Karbala, where a wave of pilgrims from across Iraq's borders and beyond has converged to honor the forthcoming Arbaeen commemoration dedicated to Imam Hussein, the third Imam of Shia and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.
Given the anticipated influx of pilgrims, comprehensive measures have been taken to secure land routes leading to Karbala. Moreover, the region's airports are experiencing heightened activity, with daily flights accommodating the surge, particularly during the culminating days of the event.
Hussein Halbous, Media Director of Najaf International Airport, affirmed the airport's commitment to facilitating pilgrims' journeys, expressing confidence in the smooth passage of visitors. It is estimated that Najaf Airport will receive an average of 120 to 160 daily flights from various Islamic, Arab, and foreign nations.
Abdul Hussein Mohsen, Director of Basra International Airport, underscored the global nature of the pilgrims' origins, with flights arriving from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran. He highlighted carriers like Qatar Airways, Fly Dubai, and Turkish Airlines facilitating this movement. Although Basra receives fewer flights due to the proximity of Najaf and Karbala, it still handles around 5 to 6 flights daily.
Mehdi Farahani, Director General of Maritime Affairs, announced initiating an Iranian-Iraqi sea passenger line to accommodate Arbaeen participants. This move anticipates up to 20 cruise journeys to cater to the pilgrims' needs.
The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which began over a week ago, witnesses scores of pilgrims from various Iraqi regions and international locations converging to participate in the event. The commemoration of Imam Hussein's martyrdom, scheduled for September 5th, aligns with the 40th day following the observance of Ashura.
In preparation for the surge in attendees, the General Company for Maritime Transport has diligently readied a fleet of 50 vehicles and 29 boats as part of the Ministry of Transport's comprehensive plan. Eng. Ahmed Jassim Al-Asadi, the company's General Manager, emphasized the Shatt Al-Arab marina's operational readiness to support governmental agencies and efficiently process pilgrims, including handling passport procedures and welcoming Iranian ferries.
The Arbaeen commemoration holds profound significance for Shiite Muslims as it commemorates Imam Hussein's sacrifice in 61 AH (680 AD).
Imam Hussein's tragic fate, along with his family and companions, at the hands of Umayyad caliph Yazid bin Muawiyah, resonates deeply within the faith's tradition.