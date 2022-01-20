Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

"Tragedy" in Sinjar: displaced persons freezing amid government negligence

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-20T15:13:17+0000
"Tragedy" in Sinjar: displaced persons freezing amid government negligence

Shafaq News/ A local official in the Sinjar urged the authorities to provide relief to the residents in Serdest Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the district.

Khdida Juqi, the administrator of Sunoni sub-district, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the IDPs are in extreme agony due to the non-stop snowfall that blocked all the roads leading to the [Sinjar] mountain and cut out the power supply from the camp for the last 24 hours after the collapse of the power towers."

The head of the district said that the Iraqi army reopened the main roads leading to the camp housing the IDPs for seven years now.

"Neither the government nor the humanitarian organization provided any support for the IDPs amid the freeze," he added, "it is a tragedy."

related

UN Special Representative will “fight” for Sinjar

Date: 2020-11-19 15:00:46
UN Special Representative will “fight” for Sinjar

Ten Yazidi victims' remains found south of Sinjar

Date: 2021-12-02 16:18:35
Ten Yazidi victims' remains found south of Sinjar

Iraq’ parliamentary Committee warns of turkey’s threat to launch an operation in Sinjar

Date: 2021-01-23 11:36:23
Iraq’ parliamentary Committee warns of turkey’s threat to launch an operation in Sinjar

Displaced women in Sheikhan camp depend on poultry farming as a source of food and income

Date: 2020-08-14 10:54:39
Displaced women in Sheikhan camp depend on poultry farming as a source of food and income

Sinjar: A new Turkish bombing kills civilians

Date: 2020-08-26 05:50:38
Sinjar: A new Turkish bombing kills civilians

Poor services and lack of security force the Yazidis to leave Sinjar again 

Date: 2021-07-31 13:53:42
Poor services and lack of security force the Yazidis to leave Sinjar again 

The Iraqi army tries to shut down the Asayish-PKK headquarters in Sinjar

Date: 2021-03-11 11:21:30
The Iraqi army tries to shut down the Asayish-PKK headquarters in Sinjar

Two brigades of the Iraqi Federal Police deployed in Sinjar district

Date: 2020-11-19 21:21:17
Two brigades of the Iraqi Federal Police deployed in Sinjar district