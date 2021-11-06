Traffic resumed on Diyala-Baghdad road after being blocked by protests against election results 

Shafaq News/ A group of demonstrators protesting the results of the Iraqi parliamentary election blocked the Diyala-Baghdad road, and the security forces reopened it a few hours later.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the traffic movement was resumed normally after the withdrawal of the demonstrations.

Protests against the results of Iraq's recent parliamentary election turned violent on Friday, with hundreds of supporters of pro-Iran political groups clashing with security forces in the capital Baghdad near the heavily fortified Green Zone.

Supporters of the pro-Iranian groups, which suffered large losses in the polls, threw stones at security forces, which in turn fired tear gas and live rounds in the air to disperse the crowds.

The clashes erupted late on Friday when hundreds of demonstrators, divided into several groups, tried to cross Al-Jumhuriya Bridge, which leads to the Green Zone.

A second group tried to cross a suspension bridge leading to the Green Zone from an opposing side but were prevented from doing so by security forces.

Footage broadcast on pro-Iran channels on the messaging app Telegram showed security forces firing tear gas and burning trees near the Green Zone to prevent the angry mob from advancing.

In an attempt to quell the situation, several political leaders, including Ammar al-Hakim, leader of al-Hikma movement; Haider al-Abadi, the former prime minister; Hadi al-Amiri, leader of the Badr Organization; and Qais al-Khazali, leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq - called for calm.