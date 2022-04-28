Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Torrents flood valleys in eastern Diyala, disrupt water plants-local officer

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-28T10:50:01+0000
Torrents flood valleys in eastern Diyala, disrupt water plants-local officer

Shafaq News/ Torrents rushing down from the Iranian side flooded six valleys in the eastern territory of Diyala, disrupting water stations and the reconstruction of a dam, the administrator of al-Qazaniyah sub-district, Mazen Akram, said on Thursday.

"Floodings due to heavy downpours overflew five valleys in al-Qazaniyah,  113 kilometers to the east of Baqubah, (Mweileh, Khuzam, Tahlaw, and Tirsaq) and the Harran valley in the outskirts of Mandali, 94 kilometers to the east of Baqubah," Akram said. 

"Reconstruction work at the Mandali dam were back at square number one. The torrent swept mud and rocks that disrupted the Mandali and al-Qazaniyah water plants," he added. 

Akram reiterated the call for building a dam that accommodates the efferent waters from the Iranian side. 

"Millions of cubic meters of rainfall waters go in vain in the east of Diyala due to mismanagement," he continued. 

In 2020, Iran changed the course of torrents that end up in the Iraqi territory to mitigate the water crisis in border territories.

related

New Mortars fell in Diyala, no causalities

Date: 2021-10-30 20:52:30
New Mortars fell in Diyala, no causalities

Diyala to fortify its borders against ISIS attacks

Date: 2020-11-02 15:15:59
Diyala to fortify its borders against ISIS attacks

MP of Diyala warns of an "unprecedented" drought

Date: 2021-05-17 17:36:52
MP of Diyala warns of an "unprecedented" drought

preemptive operations to purge al-Miqdadiyah northern villages from ISIS groups

Date: 2022-02-24 14:45:42
preemptive operations to purge al-Miqdadiyah northern villages from ISIS groups

Oil pipeline catches fire in Diyala

Date: 2021-07-14 19:05:31
Oil pipeline catches fire in Diyala

Diyala: Seven ISIS strongholds are destroyed

Date: 2020-09-09 07:12:32
Diyala: Seven ISIS strongholds are destroyed

US Embassy in Baghdad condemns the terrorist attack in Diyala

Date: 2022-01-21 20:21:37
US Embassy in Baghdad condemns the terrorist attack in Diyala

Security forces arrest one of the Diyala mosque bombing perpetrators

Date: 2021-04-06 11:33:38
Security forces arrest one of the Diyala mosque bombing perpetrators