Top Judge Zeidan calls for respecting the "constitutional contexts" despite stifling political crisis

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Chief Justice Faiq Zeidan on Monday said that the methods adopted to address the political crisis in Iraq shall respect the "constitutional and legal contexts".

Zeidan's remarks came during a meeting with the head of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, Muayad al-Lami, and a group of journalists and media persons.

According to a readout issued by the Supreme Judicial Council, Zeidan discussed with his guests the role of the "fourth authority" in delivering the truth to the public opinion, laying emphasis on the constitutional and legal contexts in the efforts to address the ongoing political impasse.

The top judge condemned the media campaigns waged against the Iraqi judiciary, stressing that the political pressure will not hinder the judges from serving justice and implementing laws.

The visitors attached importance to preserving the Independence of the Judicial authority and protecting it from the repercussions of the political divisions.