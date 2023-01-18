Top JOC, Peshmerga commanders discuss 2023's security coordination

Shafaq News/ The deputy commander of Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC), Major-General Qais al-Mohammadawi, and the Peshmerga forces Chief-of-Staff, Issa Ozair, convened a meeting in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by JOC, al-Mohammadawi and Ozair agreed to sustain the cooperation between the federal and regional forces in order to coordinate the visions and plans relevant to the security of the territories, counter-terrorism and anti-crime operations, as well as the stability of the borders.

The two commanders, according to the readout, reiterated the commitment to bolstering joint intelligence action, facilitating information exchange, and developing a joint strategy for the current year.