Top Iranian Official: A majority government could not succeed in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-13T17:46:26+0000
Top Iranian Official: A majority government could not succeed in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The former Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, said that Iraq is still not ready to form "a majority government" because it "does not suitable to the current political situation."

In a TV interview, Masjedi said, "We appreciate the calls for forming a national majority government, but this only be successful in institutional and democratic countries… I am not saying there is no democracy in Iraq, but it is not yet time for the majority to rule against an opposition minority… this takes long to be applied in Iraq."

The Iranian Ambassador affirmed that his country supports any government that reflects the results of the elections and the will of the people. Still, he believes that a consensus government is better for the Iraqi situation.

"The Iraqis are the decision-makers, and they can discuss this opinion (forming a consensus government) and decide what is in the interest of their country."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry decided to appoint the Iranian diplomat, Hussein Al-Sadeq, as a new ambassador to Iraq.

The new Iranian official would formally start his duties next week.

