Tomorrow: A Parliamentary meeting to settle the budget and the Federal Court laws

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-01T17:44:37+0000
Tomorrow: A Parliamentary meeting to settle the budget and the Federal Court laws

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, announced that a meeting between the Presidency of the Council of Representatives and the heads of political forces will be held tomorrow. 

The Parliament's Media Department said in a statement that the meeting will discuss several laws, including the budget bill and the Federal Court law.

The budget bill is still pending in the council of Representatives despite discussing its articles more than two months ago, as the Kurdistan Region's share represents the most prominent obstacle, in addition to the objection of some political blocs to the decision to raise the dollar exchange rate.

