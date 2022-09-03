To avoid al-Sadr's wrath, CF would not consider a parliament session before Arbaeen-source 

Shafaq News/ The leaders of the Coordination Framework are not considering the resumption of the parliament's meetings prior to the Arbaeen anniversary to avoid goading influential Shiite clergyman Muqtada al-Sadr, a source from inside the mainly Iran-backed Shiite consortium said on Saturday.

"In a meeting held a few hours ago in the residence of the State of Law's leader, Nouri al-Maliki, the leaders of the Coordination Framework agreed to postpone any proposals on resuming the parliament work until the end of the Arbaeen anniversary," the source told Shafaq News Agency.

"They do not want to provoke al-Sadr and his supporters who might hit the streets again to block any meeting the parliament calls to help resume the process of forming a government," the source said.

Those remarks conform with statements made by the member of the State of Law parliamentary bloc, lawmaker Hussein Merdan, who told reporters on Saturday that the legislative assembly would not convene anytime before the Arbaeen anniversary.

The lawmaker said that talks are underway with the leading Kurdish parties to channel an agreement over the presidency of the republic, stressing that the Coordination Framework is adamant about naming Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani for the premiership.