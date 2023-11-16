Afghan Nationals Arrested on Baghdad-Kirkuk Road

Shafaq News / According to a security source in Diyala, on Thursday, 7 individuals of Afghan nationality were detained along the Baghdad-Kirkuk road.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that a security force at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Al-Khalis district, 25 kilometers northeast of Baqubah along the Baghdad-Kirkuk road, apprehended the Afghans who were hiding inside a large truck.

The source indicated that the detainees, lacking proper documentation, were heading towards Baghdad. They have been referred to the relevant authorities to take necessary legal actions.

Security forces consistently apprehend individuals of various nationalities attempting to infiltrate between Kurdistan and other provinces through specialized smugglers