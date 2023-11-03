Tightened security measures in Baghdad prior to Nasrallah's speech

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Friday that Iraqi security forces have tightened their security measures in Tahrir Square in the middle of the capital, Baghdad.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency, "the security forces have intensified their security measures within Tahrir Square, as dozens of protesters began to gather in the square, and a large screen was set up to watch Hassan Nasrallah's speech."

A segment of Iraqis is anticipating the expected speech by the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah party, Hassan Nasrallah, regarding the ongoing developments in the Gaza Strip and the war against Israel.