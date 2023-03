Shafaq News/ The office of the Supreme Shiite Authority, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Al-Sistani, announced Wednesday as a complement to Shaaban month.

A statement from Al-Sistani's office said, "Tomorrow, Thursday, will be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan for 1444 A.H."

The Iraqi Sunni Endowment Office also announced that Ramadan's first day is Thursday.