Shafaq News/ Three public servants in the Implementation Department of the Ministry of Justice in Najaf escaped arrest from the office's back door as the security forces burst through the front door, a source revealed on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from the Iraqi Intelligence Services, accompanied by a force from the Integrity Commission, raided the office to execute an arrest warrant against three employees.

"However, the wanted persons escaped the office via the back door," the source said, "they are wanted for extorting citizens requesting documents from the department."