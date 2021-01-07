Three workers of a British organization killed and wounded in an explosion in Nineveh

Shafaq News / A security source reported that one person was killed and two others were injured in an explosion that targeted a demining team affiliated with a humanitarian organization in Nineveh Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device planted by ISIS remnants exploded on the British "MAG" organization team concerned with removing mines.

The source pointed out that the device exploded while the team was working to remove bombs and mines near Qabak village in al-Ayyadiyah district in Tal Afar district, west of Nineveh.

MAG is a UK-based humanitarian organization working to remove mines and other remnants of war from societies that have witnessed wars such as Iraq.