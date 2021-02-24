Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Three women arrested for ISIS links..an officer shot dead

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-24T08:10:41+0000
Three women arrested for ISIS links..an officer shot dead
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested three women in Musol today, Wednesday, over links to ISIS terrorist gangs. 

A security source in the governorate revealed that the three women were caught red-handed receiving massive funds from overseas and deliver them to the families of ISIS militants.

Upon preliminary investigations, the arrestees confessed to providing information about security sites to the terrorist organization. 

A police officer was reportedly shot dead by unknown assailants on Wednesday in Arab Sheikh in the outskirts of Bani Saad sub-district, Diyala governorate. 

 

Security authorities started an investigation to reveal the circumstances and the motives of the crime.

related

A security source refutes rumors on large-scale ISIS attacks on Iraqi governorates

Date: 2020-11-03 21:18:27
A security source refutes rumors on large-scale ISIS attacks on Iraqi governorates

Basra police announces arresting some people accused of burning in the demonstrations

Date: 2019-10-27 13:02:47
Basra police announces arresting some people accused of burning in the demonstrations

Security operations against ISIS in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-01 10:38:22
Security operations against ISIS in Iraq

For the third time in a raw ISIS set fire to agricultural areas in Qarachogh

Date: 2020-05-17 10:30:55
For the third time in a raw ISIS set fire to agricultural areas in Qarachogh

Iraqi security elements injured in an explosion during operations against ISIS

Date: 2020-04-22 12:23:54
Iraqi security elements injured in an explosion during operations against ISIS

3 ISIS dens destroyed in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-17 14:52:00
3 ISIS dens destroyed in Diyala

A huge military operation launched to hunt ISIS in Nineveh

Date: 2020-02-10 08:20:48
A huge military operation launched to hunt ISIS in Nineveh

Three ISIS "financiers" arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-02-18 12:19:28
Three ISIS "financiers" arrested in Nineveh