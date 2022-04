Three terrorists sentenced to death in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-12T13:26:37+0000

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar's Criminal Court of Cassation has sentenced three people to the capital penalty for charges related to terrorism, a source revealed on Tuesday. The source said that three others were handed a life sentence. "The convicts, who served in the terrorist organization of al-Qaeda, were found guilty of mass displacement in north and west Baghdad," the source said, "the rulings were issued in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism."

