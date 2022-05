Shafaq News / Three ISIS terrorists were killed in al-Anbar, a source in the Tribal Mobilization forces reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that fighters from Haditha district, west of al-Anbar, led by the commander in the Tribal Mobilization forces, Mandoul al-Jughaifi, managed to trace a vehicle carrying three terrorists near Wadi Hawran.

The fighters opened fire on the vehicle, killed the terrorists, and destroyed the vehicle, according to the source.