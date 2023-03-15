Three terrorists killed in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Three terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in the Al Tarmiyah district north of the capital, Baghdad, on Wednesday, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News agency that "security forces carried out raids on a hideout that housed terrorists and clashed with them in one of the orchards in Al Tarmiyah district."

The source added that "the operation also resulted in a security member being seriously injured and transported to hospital."

A military spokesman later said in a statement that the operation was based on accurate intelligence information from the Military Intelligence Directorate. He added that through preemptive operations, a force from the 23rd Infantry Brigade and the 6th Division, and al-Hashd al-Shaabi in Al Tarmiyah, were able to ambush and kill three ISIS terrorists in the district.