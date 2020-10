Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell reported on Thursday that joint forces had killed three terrorists during the Tharthar Valley combing campaign, in Al-Anbar Governorate.

The cell said in a statement that the forces found, "15 different mortar rounds, seven 170 mm shells and three RPG missiles. Moreover, they found seven tunnels and four dens, a pick-up, three motorcycles and two rocket platforms; and detonated two explosive devices".