Three terrorists arrested in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-16T19:15:49+0000

Shafaq News/ The Military Intelligence agency announced today arresting three ISIS terrorists in al-Anbar Governorate. The agency said in a statement that a terrorist was arrested in al-Khalidiyah, while the two others were arrested while trying to enter the Karma district.

