Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Three terrorists arrested in al-Anbar
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-16T19:15:49+0000
Shafaq News/ The Military Intelligence agency announced today arresting three ISIS terrorists in al-Anbar Governorate.
The agency said in a statement that a terrorist was arrested in al-Khalidiyah, while the two others were arrested while trying to enter the Karma district.
related
The security media cell discloses the details of Al-Anbar combing campaign
Date: 2020-11-30 19:45:54
Iraqi Shiite Factions redeployed on the borders with Syria
Date: 2021-01-14 10:58:47
Authorities thwart an attempt to rob the martyrs' families' financial allocations in al-Anbar
Date: 2021-06-09 19:32:37
Mortar shells landed inside an Army barrack in western Iraq
Date: 2021-04-19 08:25:04
Iraqi Forces seize ISIS weapons and equipment in Al-Anbar
Date: 2021-03-13 12:42:56
UN: 1000+ missing Iraqi from Al-Anbar in 2015-2016
Date: 2020-08-30 13:47:26
Three ISIS terrorists arrested in Kirkuk and al-Anbar
Date: 2021-05-18 10:22:08
Two soldiers dead and two injured in a traffic accident in al-Anbar
Date: 2021-04-29 18:12:20
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.