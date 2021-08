Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell announced arresting three terrorists in al-Anbar Governorate.

A statement of the cell said that the intelligence detachments arrested one of the terrorists in the Rutba district, while two others were caught in Fallujah trying to cross the borders towards Jordan.

The statement noted that the terrorists are wanted by the judiciary following Article 4 of the anti-terrorism law, and were handed over to the concerned authorities.