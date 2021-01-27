Report

Three terrorists arrested in Hawija

Date: 2021-01-27T19:21:47+0000
Shafaq News/ Security forces have arrested three suspects over ties to terrorist organizations in Hawija district, Kirkuk governorate, a statement of the Security Media Cell said.

The statement said that two of the suspects were affiliated with ISIS, while the third belonged to Al-Qaeda. The latter confessed that he killed four Kurdish citizens in Hawija district in 2005 to stir up sectarian strife. He also killed a major in the Iraqi Army and three of his bodyguards on Hawija-Abbasi road and a member of the local council of Hawija district. He kidnapped an engineer to fund other terrorist activities. Moreover, the suspect was involved in detonating four car bombs at security checkpoints in Hawija district. The attacks resulted in many deaths among security forces and innocent citizens

After the ISIS invasion, the suspect went undercover and roamed between villages before working in a humanitarian organization.

