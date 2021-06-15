Three terrorists apprehended in Samarra and Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Security forces caught three persons wanted for charges related to terrorism in Samarra and Kirkuk.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that a force from the third brigade of the Federal Police's fourth company arrested a person wanted in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism in al-Motasem in Samarra, while a force from the twelfth brigade of the mechanized company arrested another terrorist in Hawija in Kirkuk.

The third terrorist was arrested in a swift security operation carried out by a force from the Thirteenth Brigade of the mechanized company in Abu Kuoba village in al-Riyadh district of Kirkuk.

The arrestee was caught in possession of two AK-47 with two magazines, a military wardrobe, and five mobile phones.