Shafaq News/ An IED blast killed three victims south of Musol, Nineveh, earlier today, Sunday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that three shepherds died after an explosive device went off in "Wadi al-Safa" territory, al-Hadar district, south of Musol.

There is no information on whether the explosion was caused by a newly planted device or a remnant from previous military operations.