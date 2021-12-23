Three sentenced to death for detonating booby-trapped motorcycles in Basra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-23T10:23:38+0000

Shafaq News/ The Dhi Qar Criminal Court issued a death sentence against three detainees on charges of participating in detonating booby-trapped motorcycles in Al-Jumhuriyah area in Basra governorate. The Media Center of the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement that the court issued three sentences against criminals to death by hanging per Article Two/ Section one and Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.

