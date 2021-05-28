Report

Three security incidents in Najaf and Dhi Qar in the past 15 hours

Date: 2021-05-28T08:18:48+0000
Shafaq News / A security source reported that two security incidents occurred in Najaf during the past 15 hours, while a National Security officer's home was targeted in Dhi Qar.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that unknown armed men in Al-Haidariyah district, north of Najaf, attacked a house, shot dead a woman in Al-Sadr area, and fled to an unknown destination.

In the Kufa district, an armed group threw a hand grenade at an activist's house.

At the same time, the house of a senior national security officer, in Al-Shatrah district, north of Dhi Qar Governorate was targeted by armed men.

No further details were disclosed.

