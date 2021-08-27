Three rockets target a US military base on the Iraqi-Kuwaiti borders

Shafaq News/ On Friday evening, a security source reported that rockets were fired from the Iraqi territory towards a US military base on the Iraqi-Kuwaiti borders.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified persons fired three rockets from Iraq towards the US base near the Jraischan border crossing (Safwan border crossing from the Iraqi side)."

He added that two rockets landed in the vicinity of the American Base while the third crossed the base towards Kuwaiti territory.

The Source disclosed no further details.