Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Three rockets land in Balad airbase north of Baghdad 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-09T19:31:28+0000
Three rockets land in Balad airbase north of Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ Balad Air Base, which hosts U.S forces, had been subjected to a rocket attack on Wednesday evening.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that the base was targeted by three rockets, noting that no causalities were recorded. 

Balad airbase is one of the bases from which the Global Coalition forces withdrew, previously hosted a small unit of the U.S. Air Force. Currently, it hosts the Iraqi armed forces and U.S. Sallyport contractors, which are tasked with maintaining Iraqi F-16s.

related

Anti-terrorist coordination between Iraqi army and Peshmerga

Date: 2020-07-25 09:51:44
Anti-terrorist coordination between Iraqi army and Peshmerga

COVID-19: 1,317 new cases and 11 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-03 13:17:39
COVID-19: 1,317 new cases and 11 mortalities in Iraq today

Human and material casualties in serial explosions targeting liquor stores in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-18 16:16:25
Human and material casualties in serial explosions targeting liquor stores in Baghdad

Rockets hit Zelikan camp in Nineveh

Date: 2021-04-14 19:58:34
Rockets hit Zelikan camp in Nineveh

Iraq extends the nationwide curfew for two weeks

Date: 2021-03-08 13:31:50
Iraq extends the nationwide curfew for two weeks

Iraqis arrive from China, quarantined at a health center in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-05 09:40:52
Iraqis arrive from China, quarantined at a health center in Baghdad

No intention to enter the US embassy, Kata’ib Hezbollah said

Date: 2021-01-03 09:02:00
No intention to enter the US embassy, Kata’ib Hezbollah said

A new attack on the green zone

Date: 2020-08-27 21:18:45
A new attack on the green zone