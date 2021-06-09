Three rockets land in Balad airbase north of Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ Balad Air Base, which hosts U.S forces, had been subjected to a rocket attack on Wednesday evening.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that the base was targeted by three rockets, noting that no causalities were recorded.

Balad airbase is one of the bases from which the Global Coalition forces withdrew, previously hosted a small unit of the U.S. Air Force. Currently, it hosts the Iraqi armed forces and U.S. Sallyport contractors, which are tasked with maintaining Iraqi F-16s.