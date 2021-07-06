Three power transmission towers "sabotaged" in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced that three power transmission towers were detonated in Kirkuk

The General Company for the Transmission of Northern Electricity, based in Kirkuk, said in a statement that the series of targeting power transmission lines continues in a systematic and hostile plan, targeting the company and exhausting its staff, and harming citizens.

He added that the transmission line of the martyr Abdullah Al-Qadima - north of Samarra - Dor 132kV was detonated, which caused the collapse of towers 166-167-168.

According to the statement, the technical staff from the maintenance teams in the Lines Department of the Kirkuk Electricity Network Branch, in cooperation with the security forces, began work on reconstructing the damaged towers, rewiring the line and returning it to service as soon as possible.