Three policemen injured in an explosion northeast of Baquba

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that three police officers were injured in an explosion northeast of Baquba.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device blew up targeting a patrol of the 8th Diyala Police Emergency Regiment on the outskirts of Abu Saida district.

The police forces launched a combing campaign in search of the perpetrators of the attack, according to the source.

The areas of Abu Saida, 30 km northeast of Baquba, witness continuous attacks due to the presence of ISIS strongholds in orchards and agricultural villages.